Apple has announced that the HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod mini will be available in Singapore starting April 6.

Customers there can order the HomePod (2nd generation) for S$429 and HomePod mini for S$139 from apple.com/sg/store and in the Apple Store app starting March 30, with availability in stores beginning April 6.

The HomePod (2nd generation) is compatible with iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later, or iPhone 8 and later running iOS 16.3 or later; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, or iPad mini (5th generation) and later running iPadOS 16.3.

The HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest version of iOS; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later with the latest version of iPadOS.

New subscribers can get Apple Music free for six months with the purchase of any HomePod or HomePod mini.

