The Last of Us topped the top 10 streaming chart by Reelgood since it premiered until its season finale. This is a first-time record for a show on the movie and search engine’s ranking. The third season debut of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso also made the list, coming in tenth place.

In places 2-9 are: Daisy Jones & The Six; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Mandalorian; Triangle of Sadness; Luther: The Fallen Sun; History of the World: Part II; Poker Face; and Puss ’n Boots: The Last Wish.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related