Osmos+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.
Osmos+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, sadly, for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described:
Enter the Darwinian world of a galactic mote. Grow by absorbing smaller motes—but beware of being absorbed yourself.
Osmos+ features unique physics-based play, stellar graphics, and a hypnotic ambient soundtrack.
Navigate through floating playgrounds, competitive petri dishes, deep solar systems, and more.
The key is to balance mass and movement: to propel yourself you must eject matter behind you, causing you to shrink. Use it wisely.
Whether you’re a child at heart who likes mucking about with single-cell organisms, or a strategist with a physics degree, this game is for you.
AWARDS / recognition for Osmos:
* “iPad Game of the Year” and “iPhone App of the Week” — Apple
* Apple Design Award winner (iPad version)
* #1 Top iPhone Game — IGN
* iPad Game of the Year — TUAW
* Game of the Year — Create Digital Music
* Editor’s Choice — Wired, Macworld, IGN, GameTunnel, and more…
* Best in Show — IndieCade
* Vision Award — Independent Games Festival
* Coolest Atmosphere — IGN
* Best Soundtrack — IGN
* Most Innovative Game — Best App Ever Awards, Pocket Gamer
* Many top lists including Kotaku, PAX, TouchArcade, iLounge, APPera, IFC, and more…
FEATURES:
* 72 levels spanning 8 distinct worlds: Ambient, Antimatter, Solar, Sentient, Repulsor, Impasse, Warped Chaos, and Epicycles.
* Multiplayer: Play against friends and enemies, in 6 distinct arenas!
* Award-winning electronic soundtrack by Loscil, Gas, High Skies, Biosphere, Julien Neto, and more.
* Endless replay value: play random versions of any level in Arcade mode.
* Seamlesss multitouch controls: swipe to warp time, tap anywhere to eject mass, pinch to zoom…
* Time-warping: slow down the flow of time to outmaneuver agile opponents; speed it up to raise the challenge.
* Confront four distinct AI opponents: the Ovarium, the Biophobe, the Nemocyte… and the deadly Ferax.
* 13 single-player and 15 multiplayer achievements.
- Progress synced via iCloud.
Osmos+is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.
