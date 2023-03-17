Osmos+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Osmos+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, sadly, for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described:

Enter the Darwinian world of a galactic mote. Grow by absorbing smaller motes—but beware of being absorbed yourself.

Osmos+ features unique physics-based play, stellar graphics, and a hypnotic ambient soundtrack.

Navigate through floating playgrounds, competitive petri dishes, deep solar systems, and more.

The key is to balance mass and movement: to propel yourself you must eject matter behind you, causing you to shrink. Use it wisely.

Whether you’re a child at heart who likes mucking about with single-cell organisms, or a strategist with a physics degree, this game is for you.

AWARDS / recognition for Osmos:

* “iPad Game of the Year” and “iPhone App of the Week” — Apple

* Apple Design Award winner (iPad version)

* #1 Top iPhone Game — IGN

* iPad Game of the Year — TUAW

* Game of the Year — Create Digital Music

* Editor’s Choice — Wired, Macworld, IGN, GameTunnel, and more…

* Best in Show — IndieCade

* Vision Award — Independent Games Festival

* Coolest Atmosphere — IGN

* Best Soundtrack — IGN

* Most Innovative Game — Best App Ever Awards, Pocket Gamer

* Many top lists including Kotaku, PAX, TouchArcade, iLounge, APPera, IFC, and more…

FEATURES:

* 72 levels spanning 8 distinct worlds: Ambient, Antimatter, Solar, Sentient, Repulsor, Impasse, Warped Chaos, and Epicycles.

* Multiplayer: Play against friends and enemies, in 6 distinct arenas!

* Award-winning electronic soundtrack by Loscil, Gas, High Skies, Biosphere, Julien Neto, and more.

* Endless replay value: play random versions of any level in Arcade mode.

* Seamlesss multitouch controls: swipe to warp time, tap anywhere to eject mass, pinch to zoom…

* Time-warping: slow down the flow of time to outmaneuver agile opponents; speed it up to raise the challenge.

* Confront four distinct AI opponents: the Ovarium, the Biophobe, the Nemocyte… and the deadly Ferax.

* 13 single-player and 15 multiplayer achievements.

Progress synced via iCloud.

Osmos+is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related