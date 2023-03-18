Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From AppleInsider: The “Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution” auction has concluded, and the sealed original iPhone sold for $54,904.

° From MacRumors: Apple Maps has expanded its Detailed City Experience to Boston, as noted by content creator Frank McShan. The updated map provides more details and custom-designed 3D models of popular landmarks, such as Fenway Park.

° From iMore: Jony Ive’s first product since leaving Apple is here… and it’s a red nose (for a good cause!).

° From Cult of Mac: The Apple TV app for macOS is reportedly about to get a redesign that includes a left sidebar. That will apparently make it nearly identical to the iPad version.

° From 9to5Mac: The Federal Communication Commission has announced its first set of rules designed to reduce the number of scam texts Americans get.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Jeff Gamet, Web Bixby, Mark Fuccio, Jim Rea, and Kelly Guimont take a look at a couple of hot topics. The Apple community has rallied behind the idea of not asking for refunds on Twitter client subscriptions from some high-profile developers, but seem equally comfortable avoiding paywalls. The debate/discussion over the rationale behind these seemingly conflicting attitudes takes center stage. (Part 2)

