Belkin has added two new colorways for the BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank 5K: pink and purple.

Now available in four color options, the BoostCharge power bank provides 7.5W of wireless charging for iPhone 12 models and later, an extra USB-C port for charging an additional device, and a built-in metal stand for hands-free streaming, video chatting and more. The pink and purple power banks are available for purchase now on Belkin.com and Amazon.com for US$59.99.

The compact power bank is packed with 5,000 mAh of charging potential. The folks at Belkin say that’s enough additional battery for up to 19 hours of video playback for an iPhone 13 Pro. The BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank 5K supports pass-through wireless charging when connected to a power source so users can stay connected while powering up, and comes with a USB-C port to deliver up to 10W of charging power to a variety of compatible devices.

