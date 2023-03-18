Since the 24-inch iMac is one of my favorite Apple products — hey, it’s powerful and fun with great features for most users — I hope to see an M3 version later this year. Especially since the all-in-one wasn’t updated with an M2 chip.

But I want even more! It’s time for Apple to give us an iMac with a height-adjustable stand. I also want a backlit keyboard and a Magic Mouse that doesn’t have to be plugged in at the bottom for recharging (really, Apple, that’s a horrible design choice). And is it just me or does anyone else wish that, if Apple is keeping the iMac’s chin, the Apple logo would once again appear on it?

Finally might the 24-inch iMac be the first Mac with Face ID? Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman thinks it might happen.

In a February 2022 “Power On” newsletter. On whether ‌Face ID‌ will ever come to the Mac, Gurman writes: Face ID was in the cards for the original M1 iMac. Naturally, the iMac is the thickest Mac with a built-in display since Apple’s laptops have fairly thin screens. At this point, the technology to embed Face ID into the thin MacBook displays doesn’t exist. So if Face ID comes to the Mac, I think it will be on an iMac or external monitor first. Apple has definitely been working on this, but time will tell if they launch it.

