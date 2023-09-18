Along with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10, Apple has released new HomePod 17 software for the HomePod and HomePod mini.

Here’s what’s new, according to Apple’s release notes: Software version 17 includes support for your HomePod. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements.

– Siri support for AirPlay allows you to start an AirPlay session from your iPhone or iPad directly on your HomePod using just your voice, so you can play an even wider range of third-party music services on HomePod.

– New call controls enable you to mute or unmute a call on HomePod.

Enhance Dialogue on HomePod (2nd generation) gives you the option to hear spoken voices more clearly over background sounds when paired with Apple TV 4K.

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

Tap Software Update.

Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

