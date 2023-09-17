The Ankler reports that Apple TV+ has suspended “a broad swath” of overall deals with talent and producers amid the ongoing strikes.

The article says that the suspensions occurred on Wednesday, the 136th day of the Writers Guild of America strike and 63rd day of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Apple is the latest entertainment company to pause its working relationship with certain talent, following other studios doing the same with its overalls and first looks.

Among those who had been previously announced as having deals with Apple include Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone, Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, The Morning Show exec producer Mimi Leder, and Theresa Kang-Lowe of Blue Marble, among others, reports The Ankler. When asked to confirm names of those suspended, Apple declined comment.

