Demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is robust, as previously expected, outpacing last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a Medium post.

Other notes from his report:

Demand for the two standard iPhone 15 models is roughly on par with last year.

Demand for the iPhone 15 Pro is weaker than last year, with one possible reason being a shift of more premium users to the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

Wait times for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are significantly longer than for other models, but this is more than just due to high demand. Current iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments are lower due to a later mass production schedule, and its current production challenges are more pronounced than other models.

Before the iPhone 15 media event, several media reports about the Chinese government banning the iPhone led to conservative market expectations for the iPhone 15. I think the pre-order results of iPhone 15 are actually similar to those of iPhone 14, but since the market expectations were lowered in advance, the pre-order results of iPhone 15 turned out to be better than feared.

I still maintain my prediction that approximately 80 million units of the iPhone 15 will ship this year.

