If you haven’t ordered an Apple Watch Ultra 2 yet, you may be waiting awhile. Some models are already seeing a 6-7 week wait time.

As noted by MacRumors, models with an Alpine band in Blue in Medium/Large sizes face 2-3 week shipping estimates for orders placed on late Wednesday, while models with the Trail Loop in Orange and Beige for both S/M and M/L sizes face an even lengthier 6-7 week delay at this time. However, as MacRumors points out, there are still at least a half-dozen band options available with September 22 launch day delivery overall.

According to Apple, the US$799 Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers all of the features users have come to expect, plus: the new S9 SiP, a new double tap gesture, Apple’s brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures.

