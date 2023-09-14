Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 line-up start at 5 am (Pacific) on Friday, Sept. 15. However, the Apple Online Store allows you to prepare for your pre-order.

Here’s how:

° Open the Apple Store app or visit apple.com. If you don’t have the Apple Store app, you can download it at the App Store.

° Choose the iPhone you want, as well as the finish, capacity, and carrier.

° Select the way you want to pay.

° Open the Apple Store app or go to www.apple.com when pre-orders start on Friday and check out with a few steps.

Apple says that “availability will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis.”

