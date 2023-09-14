Apple has announced Easy Pay Online Ordering, which allows customers to purchase both available Apple products and inventory not in stock in-store and have them shipped to their home all in one transaction.

Through this feature, customers can now choose to ship or take home what’s available today at their local Apple Store, while the remaining items in their order get delivered at a later date. Apple says that from the comfort of their homes, after making a purchase online or in the Apple Store app, customers can also choose to pick up their products in-store or opt for delivery, with free next-day delivery available in many locations.

Apple is also offering a new and updated range of free Today at Apple sessions, including Photography on iPhone and Get Active with Apple Watch, that will offer more ways to learn and get the most out of Apple products. Learn more at apple.com/today.

