Apple TV+ has announced its autumn slate of all-new kids and family programming, featuring both CG and stop-motion animation offerings.

They include a new series from DreamWorks Animation, “CURSES!” launching October 27; season two of “Interrupting Chicken,” premiering September 29; and a new “Shape Island” Halloween special debuting October 20.

Premiering just in time for Halloween on Friday, October 27, “CURSES!” is a brand new animated, spooky adventure comedy series for kids. When a generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it’s up to his two kids, Pandora and Russ, and his wife Sky, to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes to finally lift the curse for good.

Returning for a second season on Friday, September 29, the animated preschool series, “Interrupting Chicken,” based upon the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, will continue introducing children to the joy of creative writing, starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild as she tries to fill in details, guess what happens next or insert herself in the middle of the action to help save the day.

Animated preschool series "Interrupting Chicken," starring the voice talents of Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown, returns for season two on September 29 on Apple TV+.

“Shape Island,” a stop motion series for kids and families based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, is back on October 20 with an all-new Halloween special titled “Creepy Cave Crawl.” In the standalone special, after Triangle pranks them, Circle and Square celebrate Halloween on their own with all treats and no tricks.

The stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences.

The stop motion series "Shape Island," based on the internationally bestselling trilogy books returns on October 20 with an all-new Halloween special on Apple TV+.

