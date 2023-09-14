Twelve South has announced the US$149.99 HiRise 3 Deluxe with pre-orders now being taken.

It’s the latest version of the 3-in-1 stand. You can place your iPhone on the 15W MagSafe charger and adjust the angle for StandBy mode. Flip the Apple Watch fast charger up to charge any Apple Watch, including Ultra, in Nightstand mode. Finally, you can charge your AirPods or even a second phone on the Qi-certified vegan leather base.

The folks at Twelve South say the HiRise 3 Deluxe has a footprint that’s smaller than an iPhone Pro Max. It comes with a 36W international power adapter.

