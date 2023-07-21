The Bear is the most popular title (for a third consecutive week) on this week’s Reelgood Top 10 list of streaming programs. And Apple TV+’s Hijack is in second place.

The Apple series has been in the top 10 since its debut. Other titles in the top 10 include 65 (third place); The Out-Laws (fourth place), Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (fifth place); Full Circle (sixth place); Mission: Impossible – Fallout (seventh place); The Lincoln Lawyer (eighth place); Bird Box: Barcelona (ninth place); and Secret Invasion (10th place).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related