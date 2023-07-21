Between April and June, Apple TV+ made more appearances on Whip Media’s weekly SVOD TV ranker, which looks at the 10 most-streamed shows in the U.S. each week, than any other service, reports The Wrap.

Apple TV+ cracked the entertainment industry analyst group’s TV ranker 31 times during the second quarter, which was an 82% increase from its 17 appearances in the first quarter. Those 31 appearances also put Apple TV+ ahead of Netflix (26 appearances) and Max (18 appearances), as well as first-quarter streaming king Paramount+, which made Whip Media’s TV ranker 16 times during the second quarter.

There were five shows responsible for Apple’s big quarter: “Ted Lasso,” “Silo,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Platonic” and “The Last Thing He Told Me.” The service’s 31 total appearances in Whip Media’s Top 10 were split among those shows.

