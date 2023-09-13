As Apple launches the latest series of iPhones and accessories with the introduction of the iPhone 15, Catalyst is launching a new line of cases that adds an extra layer of protection along with a design feature to prevent drops before they happen.

The company has introduced the Influence, and Influence (compatible with MagSafe) Cases for the iPhone 15 series. Following is how the company describes the products:

The Influence Cases come in two designs, with one specifically made for MagSafe functionality and new colorways including Sage Green and Atlantic Blue.

The Catalyst Influence Case is designed to be 2.5X more drop-proof than the military standard (MIL-STD-810G – 3m/10ft). It has an anti-slip grip, drop prevention lanyard, and four corner attachments so users have built in options to attach accessories to to avoid and prevent drops. The case includes patented forwarded facing audio developed for crystal-clear sound. Users will enjoy 30% louder sound while reducing background noise. The patented rotating mute switch gives even more control in muting the device. No more broken nails or digging fingers into a dirty crevasse to turn the sound on/off.

In addition to the new iPhone cases, Catalyst is releasing Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for all four sizes of the iPhone 15. Ultra-thin and lightweight, the screen protectors maintain flawless display quality of the phone while providing shatter and scratch resistant protection that is fingerprint-free and designed to work with protective cases that have raised edges to prevent impacts.

As Apple announces changes to the latest model of AirPods Pro, the Catalyst Total Protection (TPC), Waterproof Cases and Drop Proof Cases are now compatible with the new AirPods Pro with USB-C charging cable compatibility.

The TPC cases offer the highest level of industry-leading waterproof protection (100m/330ft) and the highest drop rating up to 6m/20ft. This is the toughest case tested, proven and from trusted to protect devices on the market. Its multi-layer extra protection keeps your device safe from water, dust, dirt, drops, bumps, scratches, and is crush proof. It also keeps out dirt and impurities and is easy to clean with soap and water and approved disinfectants. The case will not interfere with the Ultra Wideband transmission and users can hear the high-frequency sound using the Play Sound feature. Consumers can also use features like Precision Finding in the Find My app to locate the AirPods.

Additionally, the new AirPods Pro with USB-C charging cable compatibility can also be used with Catalyst’s Waterproof Cases & Drop Proof Cases.

The Catalyst Waterproof Cases for AirPods Pro (Gen 2/1) are available in four styles: Catalyst Waterproof Case with Carabiner, Premium Edition with Carabiner, Special Edition with Carabiner, and the recently launched Waterproof Case + Lanyard, Special Edition. These cases from Catalyst provide protection against water (up to 1m/3.3ft), drops (up to 1.2m/4ft), dust, dirt, and scratches. Unlike other cases, they securely hold your AirPods even during drops. Additionally, you can conveniently charge your AirPods in the Wireless Charging case. The cases also come with an attachment to ensure you don’t lose your AirPods.

Catalyst offers two styles of Drop Proof Cases for AirPods Pro: the Essential Case and the Slim Case. The Essential Case has a rugged design and provides protection against drops (up to 1.2m/4ft), dust, and dirt. It also comes with an anti-drop lanyard that has been tested to withstand up to 10kg of pulling force. On the other hand, the Slim Case has a 2-piece design and is made of premium durable silicone to protect against drops (up to 1.2m/4ft), dirt, and scratches.

Ever since its invention and launch in April 2017, the Catalyst® case for AirPods has consistently remained a top-selling product. This patented design has received numerous awards and recognition for its innovative and unique protective features, making it a stylish and essential accessory for Apple’s wireless earphones, as well as Beats Earbuds. The distinctive Catalyst design is even safeguarded by a U.S. trademark registration. Globally renowned for its continuous innovation and exceptional designs, Catalyst has achieved prestigious accolades, including the International Design Award in 2017 and being recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree in 2018.

Both versions of the Influence Cases for iPhone 15 Series as well as the Tempered Glass Screen Protector are now available for pre-order while the Waterproof Cases for AirPods Pro are now available for sale.

Catalyst Influence for iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max

USD $39.99/€44.99/£39.99/ CAD $59.99 | Pre-Order Now

Colors: All 4 models – Clear

iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max – Midnight Black

Catalyst Influence with MagSafe Case for iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max

USD $59.99/€69.99/£59.99/ CAD $89.99 | Pre-Order Now

Colors: iPhone 15 – Stealth Black, Clear

iPhone 15 Plus – Clear

iPhone 15 Pro – Sage Green, Stealth Black, Clear

iPhone 15 Pro Max – Atlantic Blue, Stealth Black, Clear

Catalyst Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max

USD $39.99/€49.99/£44.99/ CAD $59.99 | Pre-Order Now

To see more details, visit https://www.catalystcase.com/collections/apple-iphone-case.

