Speck has launched its iPhone 15 cases in 17 different designs and 20 different colors. The company is also introducing our newest ClickLock No-Slip Interlock Technology and our three ClickLock accessories.

ClickLock is a secure magnetic and mechanical bond when used with ClickLock cases for iPhone 15 to prevent accidental separation. They also form a magnetic-only bond when used with any iPhone or non-ClickLock case from iPhone 12 or newer. Here are the new Speck products, as described by the company:

CAR VENT MOUNT for MagSafe with ClickLock (US$39.95: This low profile, ultrasecure auto dashboard vent clamp mount for iPhone features a 360 degree adjustable locking ball-joint, built-in charge cable routing, and ClickLock no-slip interlock that prevents the phone from dropping after hitting a pothole or speed bump.

WALLET for MagSafe with ClickLock ($29.95) – Speck’s add-on Wallet securely holds one to three credit, debit, or ID cards, comes in 4 colors, and won’t fall off when inserting or removing from even the skinniest jeans when used with a ClickLock iPhone case.

STANDYGRIP For MagSafe with ClickLock ($29.95 MSRP) – This essential combo viewing stand & finger grip add-on for iPhone makes handheld or hands free video viewing a breeze no matter where you are, even for people with small hands and large phones.

