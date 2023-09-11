MacRumors says it’s confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 1TB storage option.

The article says those models will offer the following storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Apparently, the rumors that the high-end iPhone 15 models would be available in a 2TB version aren’t true.

What’s more, MacRumors says that Apple plans to use LPDDR5 DRAM for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Two RAM configurations were tested — 6GB and 8GB, the article adds.

Look for the smartphone updates at Apple’s much-anticipated “Wanderlust” event, which will take place tomorrow at 10 am (Pacific) at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

You can bet your bottom dollar that we’ll see the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. As for Apple Watches, look for the Apple Watch Series 9 and a second generation Apple Watch Ultra to be unveiled. And there’s a very good chance we’ll see an AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, as well.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related