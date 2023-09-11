Apple has released macOS 12.6.9, macOS 11.7.10, iOS 15.7.9, and iPadOS 15.7.9. These updates for for folks using Macs, iPhones, and iPads that can’t be upgraded to macOS Venturea, iOS 16, or iPadOS 16.

Apparently, the updates offer performance tweaks and security updates. The macOS Monterey‌‌ 12.6.9 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.10 updates can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

