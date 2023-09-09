JOBY, a brand for content creator gear, has launched its lineup of Creator Kits that combine the latest JOBY microphones with the GorillaPod for a creator set-up build to suit any vlog situation. Here are the new kits, as described by JOBY:

The Essential Vlogger Kit ($99.95) — which is pictured — enhances modern compact vlogging cameras with a lightweight, feature packed solution. Including the exceptionally lightweight JOBY Wavo microphone paired with the GorillaPod 1K tripod to provide stability and support of any surface for devices up to 1kg (2.2lbs).

Combine the world’s most popular tripod with a versatile microphone for ultimate vlogging prowess – introducing the Real-Time Vlogger kit ($199.95).Featuring the compact Wavo Plus with a low-cut filter for sound management and safe-track functionality for clip-free audio partnered with the GorillaPod 3K to be the ideal companion for vloggers and filmmakers alike.

For the best sound in a straightforward, no fuss package look no further than the Skilled Vlogger Kit ($299.95). Designed for creators that want to focus on their performance without having to worry about changing or managing settings, the Wavo PRO DS is paired with the GorillaPod 3K for the ultimate tools of the modern content creator.

Built for storytellers, filmmakers and expert content creators, the PRO Vlogger Kit ($399.95)provides broadcast-level audio performance with premium camera support. The Wavo PRO on-camera mic combines premium, directional sound with innovative digital features and is partnered with the most advanced GorillaPod to date – the GorillaPod 5K PRO to support up to 5kg of gear.

The new Creator Kits are available from https://www.bhphotovideo.com/.

