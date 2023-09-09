Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From iMore: China’s biggest carrier, China Mobile, has denied rumors swirling on social media that it won’t sell Apple’s iPhone 15, as the Cupertino company faces a wave of resurgent Chinese Nationalism and a government ban on iPhone for work.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm JP Morgan believes that Apple’s current problems with the Chinese government will spread, and that there are no “material upgrades” to tempt buyers in the iPhone 15 range.

° From MacRumors: With Apple’s iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning chargers that they may already own.

° From EFTM: This week, two hikers in New Zealand were rescued thanks to Apple’s Emergency SOS service.

° From 9to5Mac: Procreate, pioneer and leader in the iPad illustration space – and two-time Apple Design Award winner – has unveiled its newest app that aims to make it easy to “create rich 2D animations, expressive videos, and breathtaking stories.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related