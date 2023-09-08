Apple has endorsed a California Senate bill that would require large companies to report the levels of greenhouse gases they emit every year, making it the latest major company to do so, reports Reuters.

“Throughout our environmental journey, we’ve emphasized the importance of measurement and reporting to help us understand our impact,” said the letter, signed by Apple’s director for state and local government affairs D. Michael Foulkes, a copy of which Senator Scott Wiener posted on Thursday to X (the social media service formally known as) Twitter.

And Wiener, the senator proposing the measure said, tweeted: Huge new endorsement — @Apple — of our groundbreaking climate bill to require large corporations to disclose their carbon footprint (SB 253). Thank you, Apple, for making clear that this is doable & a critically important piece of climate action.

Wiener’s bill would require public and private companies with annual revenue in excess of $1 billion who do business in traditionally climate-conscious California to disclose independently verified data on their planet-warming emissions, notes Reuters.

