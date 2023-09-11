Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: An Apple whistleblower has filed a RICO Act lawsuit against the company, in a bid to get the iPhone maker to answer accusations of retaliation against the former employee.

° From MacRumors: Apple may not have enough new products and features to launch to justify holding an event in October, leading it to unveil devices like the next-generation iPad Air via press release, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

° From 9to5Mac: In addition to retiring its lineup of leather cases this year, Apple might also start gradually discontinuing its silicone accessories.

° From the US Attorney’s Office, Central District of California: Four men and one woman from Los Angeles County have been charged in federal criminal complaints alleging they committed nearly 200 thefts, robberies and fraudulent transactions targeting individual sellers of Apple merchandise who used online marketplaces.

° From Patently Apple: The Korean press believes that the new EU regulations against Big Tech will give Samsung an advantage over Apple.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related