My Talking Angela 2+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

My Talking Angela 2+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, alas, for the Mac or the Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: The talking cat Angela is back with more dancing, fashion, and baking!

My Talking Angela 2+ is the virtual pet game that makes every day more stylish and fun. Players help this fashionable cat stay busy in her big-city home.

– Awesome hair, makeup and fashion choices

– Epic activities, like dancing, baking, and martial arts

– Delicious food and snacks

– Jet-setting travel options

– Mini-games and puzzles test skills and reflexes

All-new sticker collections

My Talking Angela 2+ is a single-player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

