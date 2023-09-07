Raycon Global has expanded its Power Tech line-up with the launch of the Magic 180 Cables. The cables are designed with three magnetic attachments (USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB). They are:

Magic 180 Cables (US$19.99) – A 3-foot long nylon braided cable featuring 180-degree rotation, 100W of battery-safe fast charging, and three universal compatible magnetic tips.

(US$19.99) – A 3-foot long nylon braided cable featuring 180-degree rotation, 100W of battery-safe fast charging, and three universal compatible magnetic tips. Magic 180 Cables Pro ($29.99) – The 6-foot long cable includes the same features as the Magic 180 Cable with the valuable additions of 100W of power delivery without overheating or overcharging, USB-C to USB-A converter and slightly stronger braided nylon for increase protection.

