Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 178. The update includes fixes and updates for Web Inspector, CSS, CSS Container Queries, JavaScript, SVG, Accessibility, Media, IntersectionObserver, Web API, and WebGL.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions.

Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

