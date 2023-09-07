As noted by MacRumors, Apple has sent out emails inviting developers to visit the Apple Developer Center in Cupertino, California for a workshop on app optimization.

Attendees will learn how to optimize Apple frameworks and what Apple tools can be used for identifying and resolving performance issues. Apple engineers will be on hand to provide support, app testing, and advice.

The all-day event that runs from 9 a.m. to 4 (Pacific) is set to take place at the Apple Developer Center on September 27. The event is free, and registration is first come, first serve.

