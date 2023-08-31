Apple has a “ridiculously simple strategy”to prevent employee burnout, according to a new Inc. report.

Of course, the tech giant is known for requiring hard work and sometimes long hours. Inc. says that what makes a corporate job at Apple so appealing is how “cushy” its roles are-and there’s a “brilliantly simple, yet highly effective reason why that is–despite its fast-paced and demanding hustle culture that would send many running for the hills.”

It’s “work hard, play hard” freedom, according to a current employee, and recent Glassdoor reviews seem to attest.Historically, Apple had earned a reputation for being a tough workplace with little work-life balance. After the COVID pandemic forced a lot of employees at Apple and elsewhere to work from home, some Apple employees vigorously opposed the company’s plans when it requires them to return to the (physical) office. In fact, Ian Goodfellow, Apple’s director of machine learning, left the company due to its return-to-work policy.

However, Inc. says that, following a lot of return-to-office pushback, it is prioritizing flexibility and freedom for those who prove they put in the work.

From the Inc. report: Apple’s approach incentivizes productivity while building a positive hustle culture–and staff happiness. It creates a “cushy” job where staff have some degree of freedom to do what they want when they want. That is, if they get their work done.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related