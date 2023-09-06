In a new report Asymco’s Horace Dediu says that the iPhone customer is 7.4 times more valuable than the Android customer. What’s more, Apple’s base has grown to over 1 billion users (650 million store users).

“This highlights that Apple has effectively grown and discriminated customers effectively,” says Dediu. “It obtained not just 1 billion customers but the best 1 billion customers.”

He notes that the bottom line is that Apple’s approach is attracting 650 million $10/month app spenders. As we look forward to Spatial Computing (the Apple Vision Pro), “the idea of increasing that spend from $10/month for a small glass rectangle in your palm to perhaps $100/month for an immersive 360-degree 3D experience does not sound too crazy,” Dediu adds.

