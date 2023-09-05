Apple has signed a new deal with Arm for chip technology that “extends beyond 2040,” according to Reuters. This is based on Arm’s initial public offering documents filed on Tuesday.

Arm unveiled pricing on Tuesday for what it hopes will be a $52 billion initial public offering, which would be the largest such deal in the U.S. this year. Arm owner SoftBank Group plans to offer 95.5 million American depository shares of the United Kingdom-based company for $47 to $51 apiece, Arm said in a filing.

The Japanese firm, SoftBank, acquired British chip designer and major Apple partner ARM Holding, in 2016 for $31.4 billion. Apple’s own Apple Silicon chips are based on the Arm architecture in its Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

The relationship between Apple and SoftBank goes back a long ways. In 2017 Apple made a US$1 billion investment in SoftBank’s $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund.

