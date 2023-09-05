Thanks to a popular hacking tool, hackers can spam your iPhone with annoying pop-ups prompting you to connect to a nearby AirTag, Apple TV, AirPods, and other Apple devices, reports TechCrunch.

A security researcher who asked to be referred to as only Anthony demonstrated this attack using a Flipper Zero. Anthony’s attack is essentially a denial-of-service. By pushing persistent pop-ups, someone can make an iPhone nearly unusable. Anthony told TechCrunch that he called it “a Bluetooth advertising assault.”

Flipper Zero, a “multi-tool device for pentesters and geeks in a toy-like body,” can be bought for US$169. It can be used for hacking digital stuff, such as radio protocols, access control systems, hardware and more. It’s fully open-source and customizable.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related