Apple Card holders can get up to $100 in Daily Cash by adding new members to their Apple Card Family with the latest promotion from Apple.

Here are the promo details as described by Apple: Apple Card Family lets you share the great features and benefits of Apple Card with anyone you call family. Add up to five users to your account by September 12 and they get extra Daily Cash. A new Co-Owner2 receives $100 Daily Cash when they spend $100+ in their first 30 days. New Participants3 receive $25 Daily Cash when they spend $25+ in their first 30 days. That’s up to $200 Daily Cash when you add a Co-Owner and four Participants.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related