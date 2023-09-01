Apple has updated its free iTunes Movie Trailers app for the iPhone with a notice that the Apple TV app is the new home of movie and TV show trailers.

In other words, you can’t use the iTunes Movie Trailers app anymore. You says that you should “open the Apple TV app to watch trailers.”

Evidence of Apple’s plan first emerged on August 9, when MacRumors discovered a non-linked banner on the iTunes Movie Trailers website that said “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.” The same banner has since started showing up on both of Apple’s iOS and tvOS apps of the same name.

