Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Apple has started preparations for its upcoming September 12 iPhone-centric event, and the official hashmoji for the event has now launched.

° From 9to5Mac: The iPhone 15 event is officially slated for September 12 and along with the invites that went out is a slick new Apple logo. Check out the fresh “Wonderlust” iPhone 15 event wallpapers thanks to Basic Apple Guy.

° From Macworld: Microsoft Entra ID Single Sign-On is coming soon to macOS Ventura.

° From WRAL-TV: From aiding in a DEA-led drug bust to helping a Cary couple find their car, Apple AirTags are being used to track down stolen merchandise and illegal products. Most recently, a Raleigh man used his AirTag to track down a pair of stolen headphones.

° From AppleInsider: Thanks to an iPhone 14 and Emergency SOS via Satellite, rescuers saved a hiker and her dog after flood waters swept the pair down a canyon.

° From MacVoices Live: This MacVoices Live! session continues the discussion of the new UK rules regarding Apple’s App Store and their impact on app purchases and security.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related