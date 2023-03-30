Apple has updated its iWork apps (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote) for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. All can be obtained at the Mac App Store and the Apple App Store.

Here are Apple’s release notes for the updates:

Keynote for Mac

° Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu;

° Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity;

° Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser.d.

Keynote for iPhone and iPad

° Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models;

° Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu

° Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser

Numbers for Mac

° Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu;

° ﻿﻿Improved performance for large spreadsheets on Mac computers with Apple silicon;

° Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Numbers for iPhone and iPad

° Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models;

° Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu;

° Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Pages for Mac

° ﻿﻿Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu;

° ﻿﻿Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions;

° Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity

Pages for iPhone and iPad

° Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models;

° Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu;

° Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions;

° Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity.

