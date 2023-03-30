Apple has announced that a new 10-part documentary series “Big Beasts,” narrated by Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, is set to premiere globally on Friday, April 21 on Apple TV+.

It comes from the creative team of the Apple TV+ award-winning docuseries “Tiny World,” and was filmed over two years. “Big Beasts” Apple says the series takes audiences on an epic journey around the globe, from freezing poles to tropical rainforests, to meet nature’s most captivating giants. The series will debut on April 21, just in time for Earth Day, with two new episodes premiering each week until Friday, May 19.

Here’s how the docuseries is described: “Big Beasts” features some of the world’s most massive species filmed across 17 countries, including the gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippo, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear. Viewers will see that it’s not easy being big — the larger the animal, the greater the challenges they face — as the series captures rare and first-ever footage using specialized equipment and next-generation filming techniques.

“Big Beasts” is produced by Plimsoll Productions with Emmy Award winner Tom Hugh-Jones (“Planet Earth II,” “Hostile Planet”) and Emmy Award nominees Grant Mansfield (“Hostile Planet”) and Martha Holmes (“Hostile Planet,” “Life”) executive producing. Hugh-Jones also served as executive producer for Apple TV+ BAFTA Award-nominated and Jackson Wild Media Award-winning nature docuseries “Tiny World,” narrated by SAG Award nominee Paul Rudd.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related