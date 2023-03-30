Apple has announced that its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference will be held June 5-9. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that, unlike most predictions, the rumored “RealityPro” won’t debut then due to production problems.

However, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks it will indeed be previewed, though it may not be available for purchase until the fall.

Here’s what Kuo says in a new tweet: Because Apple isn’t very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding “iPhone moment,” the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023, as the market widely expects. Furthermore, due to the delay in mass production for assembly, the shipment forecast this year is only 200,000 to 300,000 units, lower than the market consensus of 500,000 units or more.

The main concerns for Apple not being very optimistic regarding the market feedback to the AR/MR headset announcement include the economic downturn, compromises on some hardware specifications for mass production (such as weight), the readiness of the ecosystem and applications, a high selling price (USD 3,000-4,000 or even higher), etc.

All of those arguments make sense; however, I think with all the speculation about the RealityPro, Apple is under pressure to make some sort of announcement at WWDC. That’s why I think the company will at least preview the device, thought it might not go on sale for months.

About the ‘RealityPro’

When it comes to the RealityPro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

