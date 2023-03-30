By Dustin Darnell

The Monster DNA Fit earbuds have great sound and with 13 pairs of ear tips, you are ensured to have a perfect fit in your ears.

Due to the wide range of ear tip shapes, the headphones seal the ear canal very well and block out external noise. The ear hook is great at helping the headphones stay in place, even during physical activity. The on ear controls work very well. When removed from the case, the headphones power on automatically and are ready for use.

The included cable has a USB-A to USB-C converter to ensure you can use it with new and old bricks or ports. The headphones claim to offer active noise cancellation, but when tested there is virtually no difference in the ANC, non-ANC, and transparency modes.

Some other nifty features of the earbuds include:

Quick charge: The Qi Wireless Charging Case fully charges after 15 minutes.

The Qi Wireless Charging Case fully charges after 15 minutes. Long battery life: 9 hours of playing time and 24 hours of battery life with its case.

9 hours of playing time and 24 hours of battery life with its case. They’re lightweight, rain-proof, sweat-proof, and with IPX5 water resistance.

The DNA Fit is currently available at Monsterstore.com.

