Apple has announced its third Impact Accelerator class: a cohort of 12 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental solution and service providers on the cutting edge of green technology and clean energy.

Established to help mature, diverse businesses scale their impact and reach the next stage of development, the Apple Impact Accelerator program is part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a global effort to expand equity and opportunity for Black and Brown communities.

According to Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, the new cohort will participate in a 12-week program and receive targeted trainings, executive coaching, skills-development opportunities, one-to-one mentorship, and access to Apple subject-matter experts across the business.

After completion, alumni receive ongoing professional support, including access to Apple experts and invitations to networking events through Apple’s Supplier Success community. Companies will also be considered for business opportunities with Apple as it works to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire manufacturing supply chain by 2030.

You can read more about the 12 businesses involved in the third Impact Accelerator class here. Class members pictured are: top row (from left to right): COI Energy’s SaLisa Berrien; Elite Energy Distribution’s David Strange; SEEL’s E’Lois Thomas; and GridChain’s Christopher Johnson. Middle row: eSmart Recycling’s Tony Selvaggio; TSP Solutions’s Charles McGregor; Compactor Management Company’s Sandra Garcia; and Green Earth Sustainable Solution’s Aaron Phillips. Bottom row: RIFE International’s Kwabena Osei-Sarpong; Superior Innovative Solutions’s Wendy Turner Miller; Alard Engineering’s Osei Appiagyei; and Ares Materials’s David Arreaga.

