For many quarters, iPhone sales shifted gradually away from mobile phone carriers’ retail operations. In the June 2023 quarter that trend reversed somewhat, according to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

Historically, mobile phone carrier stores drove iPhone sales. With thousands of locations and somewhat complicated processes for setting up service, in-person sales were the norm and carrier store support was welcome, notes the research group.

Improved onboarding and service transfer technology, as well as the COVID pandemic pushed more sales online, and the mobile carriers’ physical stores became less important, according to CIRP. Online sales are still up, but we’re witnessing a return to those tried-and-true stores.

In the June 2023 quarter, mobile carriers accounted for 79% of total US iPhone sales, while Apple (stores and online) accounted for 17% of sales. Other outlets had under 5% of sales.

