Quoting “multiple sources familiar with the matter,” MacRumors says Apple is planning to eliminate social media support advisor roles across Twitter, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website starting later this year.

When this happens, customers will no longer be able to receive support from an Apple employee on these platforms. Starting October 1, the @AppleSupport account on Twitter will no longer provide human replies to customers who send direct messages, according to MacRumors. In addition, the sources said Apple will no longer provide technical assistance to customers in the comments section of YouTube videos uploaded to the Apple Support channel, and the paid Community Specialist role will be eliminated for the Apple Support Community, an online discussion forum where customers can receive help.

Apple is offering over 150 affected employees the opportunity to transition to a phone-based support role in the company, according to MacRumors.

