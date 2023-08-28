The iPhone 14 Pro Max was the most shipped smartphone worldwide in the first half of this year, with Apple shipping a total of 26.5 million units according to Omdia’s “Smartphone Model Market Tracker – 2Q23.”

Taking second place is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, notes the research group. The model with the third largest shipment was the iPhone 14, making it the third 14 series model by Apple to enter the top 10 rankings for this quarter.

Comparing the top 10 models for the same period last year, shipments of the top-ranked model decreased by 7.2 million units for this year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, says Omdia. The iPhone 13 was last year’s top selling model with a total of 33.7 million units shipped. However, the research group adds that when comparing the same lineup, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which took second place last year, shipped 23 million units whereas its successor, the 14 Pro Max, shipped 3.5 million units more this year and rose in rankings by one notch.

Shipments of the 14 Pro increased by 6.2 million units compared to its predecessor, the 13 Pro, and saw its ranking rise by two notches. However, comparing the standard 13 and 14 models, shipments of the 14 this year decreased by 17.2 million units compared to the 13.

“The global smartphone market is recording negative growth as the mid- to low-end market shrinks due to economic recession and the expansion of the used smartphone market,” says Omdia. “On the other hand, the premium smartphone market is steadily increasing because replacement demand for Apple’s premium models remains solid. In addition, as the preference for Apple increases as a premium smartphone, especially within emerging markets, the sales volume and proportion of high-end models such as Pro and Max continue to increase among Apple’s iPhone series.”

