Apple’s total compensation for software engineers might be less competitive than its peers, but their job levels and pay bands are consistent and fair,” according to a new report from Blind, an anonymous forum for tech employees. Key points from the study:

° Promotions might take longer at Amazon. Amazon also has wide pay bands for engineers, so total compensation can vary heavily.

° Google has one of the most balanced or consistent pay bands among Big Tech companies. This means it’s rare for someone at a lower job level to get paid more than someone at a higher level.

° Meta engineers appear to level up the fastest and have some of the highest pay.

° Microsoft has many job levels for software engineers, which might give the company more flexibility to hand out more promotions. However, their total compensation is lower than their peers across the board up until staff software engineer.

