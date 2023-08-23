When a new iPhone buyer retires an iPhone, they have several options. In recent years, most (39%) have traded them in to help defray the cost of the replacement phone or qualify for a generous promotion, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

Another 30% hold on to their old phone, perhaps as a backup or for nostalgic or hoarding reasons. And about one in eight give their old phone to a friend or family member, for whom it is an upgrade.

CIRP says that the averages do not tell the whole story. New iPhone buyers retire phones that range from less than a year old to much older. The second life, which may be mercenary (sold), active (given away), or passive (put in a drawer), varies significantly based on age. Most notably, phones that are less than a year old are more than twice as likely to be given to a friend or family member than older retired phones, according to CIRP.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related