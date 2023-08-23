In a new promotion, eligible cardholders who use their Apple Card for dining and travel will get 5% Daily Cash back.

Through September 20, get 5% total Daily Cash back, on up to US$20,000 in total travel spend and up to $6,000 in total dining spend depending on your Apple Card payment method. See offer terms for full details and exclusions.

Apple says that whether it’s with Apple Pay, your virtual card number online, or your titanium card in person, you’ll pocket 5% Daily Cash with each dining and travel purchase. No need to enroll, just watch your Daily Cash add up.

