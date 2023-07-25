Apple is shutting down its My Photo Stream service tomorrow. The service launches alongside iCloud in 2011 and is getting quite long in the tooth.

New photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before (June 26) the shutdown.. Any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available to any of your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no photos remaining in iCloud, and the service will be shut down.

Apple notes that the photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process. If a photo you want isn’t already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you save it to your library on that device.

Apple says that, moving forward, iCloud Photos is the best way to keep the photos and videos you take up to date across all your devices and safely stored in iCloud. News items you should check out: July 26

