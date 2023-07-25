As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has listed the products that are eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in 10 U.S. states: including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

For a limited time, you can shop select Apple products tax-free both online and in the company’s retail stores. Note that Your tax savings may not appear at checkout, but will appear on your final receipt.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related