° From AppleInsider: Apple has begun ramping up display production for the iPhone 15 lineup, with shipments expected to be higher than iPhone 14 series despite rumored production issues.

° From T3: Apple Vision Pro apps could cost the same as PS5 games.

° From MacRumors: Apple has released Apple Vision Pro developer kits, with developers able to apply to receive a kit starting today. Developers will be provided with an Apple Vision Pro “loaner” that will allow them to develop and test apps.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Car external displays could use hi-viz tech to advise other road users.

° From Counterpoint Research: As AI becomes more pervasive across devices and industries, vertical players such as Apple, Tesla, Google and Meta are adding tons of AI capability in their offerings and would also demand integrated AI compute for their portfolios.

° Fro the Daily Mail: Apple chief Eddy Cue has effectively ruled out buying a share of Premier League broadcasting rights as the technology giant want ‘global rights’ deals like they have with Major League Soccer.

° From CBS Los Angeles: A man was saved by technology (his iPhone) late Friday evening after he drove off a cliff in the Mt. Wilson area, plummeting nearly 400 feet before his car finally came to a stop.

° From NBC Chicago: A man used an Apple AirTag to track down his stolen motorcycle.

° From MacRumors: Spotify is increasing its Premium plan to $10.99 per month, up from $9.99, the company has announced.

