Apple’s Beats subsidiary has two new metallic colors of the Beats Studio Buds +: Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink. Made in collaboration with the nail brand Olive & June, they’ll be available on September 7.

Introduced in May, the Studio Buds + boast major improvements to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency, call performance and battery life, according to the folks at Beats.. Beats Studio Buds + are available at apple.com in the U.S., Canada, and China in three current colors (Black / Gold, Ivory and Transparent) for $US169.99.

